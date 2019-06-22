New Delhi: Fresh clashes broke out in West Bengal‘s trouble-torn Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas on Saturday after a BJP delegation led by former Union minister SS Ahluwalia visited the area.

Several persons were injured in the skirmish that is reported to have broken out between warring party workers of the TMC and the BJP.

The visiting BJP team also comprised lawmakers Satya Pal Singh and BD Ram.

Police also had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The incident happened moments after the three-member BJP central delegation left the area after their scheduled visit.

As the delegation left, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by TMC, engaged in a pitched battle as both sides hurled country-made bombs and stones at each other. Some people also reportedly chanted ‘Mamata Banerjee haye haye‘. Several persons were injured in the incident.

Section 144 has now been imposed in the area that prohibits the gathering of five or more people.

#WATCH West Bengal: Police use baton to remove locals from the spot in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, as a BJP delegation visits the area. pic.twitter.com/wyE7vdJOq6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

The three-member delegation, comprising BJP MPs SS Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram, visited the house of the two deceased – Rambabu Shaw and Dharambir Shaw – in Bhatpara on Saturday afternoon and said the bereaved families would be given financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each.

“When the clash between two groups took place, police baton-charged one group and shot at the other. We want to know who took that decision? Who was behind this conspiracy? There should be a thorough probe into this. We will submit the report to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and apprise him of the on-ground situation here,” Ahluwalia said.

“Police opened fire on innocent, common people. They have shot everyone here. Police held a press conference and said they fired in the air. If it was true, then how did the people get shot? Were they flying in the air?” he questioned.

Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between rival groups suspected to be affiliated to TMC and BJP on Thursday in which two persons had died.

With inputs from agencies