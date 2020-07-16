New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday hit back at Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to be behind the “political murder” of Hemtabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Debendra Nath Ray and said that he was “acting like a BJP spokesperson”. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly to Remain Shut For 10 Days After Employee Tests COVID Positive

"The Governor is acting like a BJP spokesperson. He said that it was a murder. Though prima facie the investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide. Now he should prove that BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was murdered due to political rivalry," Banerjee said at a press conference earlier today.

Banerjee expressed shock over how Governor Dhankar made such an accusation amid an ongoing investigation over the suicide case. She reminded that the state government has already ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the matter.

“The investigation has not started yet. So, I will not say it is a case of murder till I receive the detailed investigation report. But how come the Governor comments on such a grave matter so easily? It is dangerous,” the chief minister said.

BJP MLA from North Dinajpur, Debendra Nath Ray, was found hanging near his home on Monday morning. The next day police nabbed a person in connection with the incident. However, probe is still underway after the saffron party made allegations against the ruling TMC staging a suicide.

Addressing a press meet at the state secretariat Nabanno, CM Banerjee said that the state government would take the probe in the matter to its logical end. He had said the post mortem examination suggested the death was due to effects of hanging as noted above and ante-mortem in nature. There was no other injury detected on his body.

With IANS inputs