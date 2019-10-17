New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday accorded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar with ‘Z’ class VIP security after the latter suggested that there were “potential threats” to him.

Under the ‘Z’ category, which is the highest level of security provided to political leaders, the West Bengal Governor will get around eight to 10 armed security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whenever he travels in the state, as well as across the country.

The parliamentary force will take over the charge soon, officials said.

Governor Dhankar was under threat earlier this week after he criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government under her over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

He also bashed Banerjee for ‘sidelining’ him during the CM’s Durga Puja event.

The Union Government’s order arose after a threat assessment report prepared by central security and intelligence forces especially after the recent incident of violence at Jadavpur University.

The Centre believed that Dhankar, who rushed to save Union Minister Babul Supriyo when he was ‘heckled’ by the students, may require an additional team for protection to prevent a similar incident of violence happening to him.

Notably, the CRPF covers a number of top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Recently, BJP working president JP Nadda was also given a ‘Z’ category security cover, who has been handling the party’s crucial position for over four months.