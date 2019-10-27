New Delhi: Finding an occasion to reconcile and to leave behind the differences, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar on Sunday visited state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Diwali which is celebrated as Kali Puja in the state.

The development comes days after the Governor expressed willingness to visit the Chief Minister which he said is subject to her convenience.

On October 24, Dhankhar said he and his wife would be delighted to meet the CM on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. “Raj Bhavan may have been informed, I’m not aware of it so far. My wife and I would be delighted to call on the CM on #BhaiDooj subject to her absolute convenience,” Dhankar said.

Prior to his visiting the chief minister’s residence, the governor had expressed resentment for being sidelined at a Durga puja event by Banerjee earlier this month.

On October 15, the WB governor said that he felt disturbed and hurt as he was sidelined by the WB CM on the occasion of Durga Puja in the state. He then slammed the state CM, saying “he appreciates the approach by the government for the 1st servant”.

“I appreciate this discourteous approach by govt for the 1st servant. I’m sure they’ll do soul searching & make amends. We’re part of 1 state. I’m deeply hurt & disturbed,” Dhankhar said.

“This bad taste in my mouth has been created by people who perhaps do not have the mindset and the large heart that people of West Bengal have. Insult was not to me, insult was to the culture of West Bengal. It was an insult to every person of the state,” he quipped.

Citing threat to his life, the state governor earlier this month was granted ‘Z’ class VIP security by the Union Home Ministry.

Under the ‘Z’ category, which is the highest level of security provided to political leaders, the West Bengal Governor will get around eight to 10 armed security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whenever he travels in the state, as well as across the country.