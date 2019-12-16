New Delhi: Expressing resentment over not getting updated by the state government about the protests in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apprise him of the situation in the state on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the governor stated that he has called upon Mamata Banerjee to come at a time of her choice On Tuesday to personally update him in view of the enormity of the situation in the state.

“In view of the enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhavan tomorrow at a time of her choice,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.

The statement from the governor came after Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day in a letter accused the governor of speaking against the state government at a time when the state is witnessing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

“Really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticizing the state government. The prime focus of the state administration is to maintain a peaceful situation against what is going on throughout the country,” Mamata wrote to him earlier in the day.

On Sunday, the governor had asked Chief Secretary Malay Dey and Director General of Police Virendra to come to the Raj Bhavan to update him on the ongoing situation.

“There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them,” he had said.

The governor also expressed resentment as the duo did not call him or update him on the ongoing situation in the state.

“Am stunned that in spite of request made, neither Chief Secretary nor Director General of Police has come to brief and update me on the current painful situation in the state. This is surely not acceptable given the enormity of the situation,” he said in another tweet.

In the wake of the protests in West Bengal, a number of trains, railway stations, train tracks, toll plazas, and buses have been set ablaze and vandalised. Train services to the state have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, another report suggested that the state has issued an order to stay the implementation of the CAA and the NRC in the state.