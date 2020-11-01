New Delhi: Since the beginning of the coronavirus-infused lockdown, many people in West Bengal who travel from the suburban districts have had no mode of transport as the Railways shut suburban trains to curb the spread of the viral disease. With many economic activities restored now, the West Bengal government on Saturday wrote to the Eastern Railway (ER) seeking discussions for plying of a few pairs of suburban trains daily observing the COVID-19 norms. Also Read - West Bengal: Durgapur Barrage Lock Gate Damaged, Triggers Flood Panic in Villages

"GOWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means to disperse passengers in need at railway platforms and has written a letter to railway authorities for discussions towards plying of a few pairs of trains..," Mamata Banerjee's home department said in a tweet.

"In the morning and afternoon hours for general commuters at large on observance of physical distancing norms and public health protocol," the home department tweeted with a picture of the letter written by Home Secretary H K Dwivedi to the ER general manager.

The suburban railway services in West Bengal were supposed to resume in October as part of Unlock 5. However, a decision was taken to postpone it in view of Durga Puja and the festive season as well as a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Government of West Bengal has all along been keen to maintain/resume normal transportation services for all sections of the society. As you are kindly aware, our skylines are open for national and international flights, our assistance has been rendered for movement of special trains in, from and to the state. Our busses are giving robust public services to commuters at large.

“In the meantime, you have since resumed suburban train services. It is painful to notice that you are running these trains for your staffs only, while many other sections of governmental service providers and members of the society at large are denied these services,” the letter read.

Noting that even the metro trains were resumed peacefully and efficiently by the state government as asked by the railway authorities, the home secretary urged the Railways to run a few pair of suburban trains daily in the morning and in the afternoon hours in order to provide some relief to scores of workers, daily wage labourers and even vegetable suppliers travelling from afar.

The decision to write to the ER came in the backdrop of violence at Howrah station after the railway police chased away some commuters as they tried to break open the locked gate of the Howrah-Burdwan Staff Special Train at the station on Saturday.

A spokesman of Eastern Railway said some of the commuters boarded the train which was meant for railway employees during the COVID-19 time as regular train services are yet to resume. However, as these commuters were forced to disembark by the railway police, they regrouped and tried to break open the gates to board the compartments again.

The commuters, numbering around hundred, were then chased away by a joint team of the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force from the platform, the spokesman said.

The commuters, however, alleged the railway police resorted to unprovoked lathi charge on them and herded them away from the station platform.