West Bengal heavy rain alert: Met office predicts downpour in south Bengal till this day | Check IMD prediction

The Met office has issued a heavy rainfall warning across South Bengal, including Kolkata, with red alerts in Bankura, West Midnapore and Jhargram as a low-pressure system intensifies into a depression

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Rain update- Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a matter of alert for the residents of West Bengal, a intensifying low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, coupled with active monsoon winds, is set to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall across South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, over the next two days. In the recent update, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata issued a severe red alert for Bankura, West Midnapore and Jhargram, warning of potential flooding and waterlogging as the weather system strengthens into a depression.

Heavy rainfall predicted in South Bengal

According to the weather department, downpours will persist across most southern districts through mid-week before gradually easing by Wednesday. Authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the North Bay of Bengal due to squally winds reaching up to 50–60 km/h along the coastal belts. Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to take precautions against urban flooding and disruption to transport services, a report by IANS news agency said.

West Bengal Monsoon update

The monsoon axis extends over the low pressure area to the Bay of Bengal via Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand. Due to this, continues heavy rain will occur in south Bengal till Tuesday. On Tuesday, isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts.

The remaining districts of south Bengal will experience rain with thundershowers on Tuesday. Rain will decrease in south Bengal from Tuesday evening onwards. There is no further weather warning for now. Due to a low pressure, gale force winds are blowing in the sea at the speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Due to this, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal and Odisha coasts till Tuesday. Meanwhile, heavy rain will continue in north Bengal till Tuesday.

Heavy rain are likely to occur only in Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts on Monday. Heavy rain is also likely in Alipurduar and Darjeeling districts on Tuesday. Scattered rains with thundershowers will continue in the remaining northern districts like North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda and Cooch Behar till Tuesday.

Since Monday morning, Kolkata has been witnessing heavy rain which left several area waterlogged. Due to continuous, traffic in and around the city is moving slow.

(With inputs from agencies)