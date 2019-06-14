Kolkata: Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on doctors’ strike in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Friday gave the state government seven days to respond.

The court asked the state about the steps that have been taken to end the impasse and said that the state will have to put an end to this and find a solution.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reiterated that outsiders were responsible for the protests.

“We have to bring Bangla forward. When I go to Bihar, UP, Punjab, I speak in their language, if you are in Bengal you have to speak Bangla. I will not tolerate criminals who stay in Bengal and roam around on bikes,” she said.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has also appealed to the protesting doctors nationwide to call off their agitation or carry out only symbolic protests, “I’d like to assure all doctors that the government is committed towards their safety. I appeal to doctors to hold symbolic protests only and continue to carry out their duties.”

Yesterday, Professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay of NRS Medical College had resigned from the Principal and Medical Superintendent/Vice-Principal post respectively after failing to end the crisis.