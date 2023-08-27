Home

7 Killed In Blast At Illegal Crackers Factory In West Bengal

At least seven people have been killed in a blast at an illegal firecrackers factory in North 24 Paraganas district, West Bengal. Several houses have also been severely damaged.

Blast in West Bengal

New Delhi: There has been a blast in a firecracker factory in Duttapukur, in North 24 Paraganas District, West Bengal. The blast has happened in an illegal firecracker factory and till now, at least seven people are feared dead. In this blast, several houses have also been damaged. According to the Duttapukur Police sources as reported by ANI, the injured have been taken to Barasat Hospital for treatment.

Explosion In A Firecrackers Factory In West Bengal

As mentioned earlier, at lease seven people have been killed in this blast and the injured are being taken to the hospital for treatment. A rescue operation is underway. More details regarding the blast are awaited.

