Kolkata: Junior doctors have stopped working in all state-run medical institutions putting healthcare services to a halt. The protest by the doctors comes after an intern in a city hospital was assaulted following the death of a patient. The intern was beaten up by relatives of the patient over alleged negligence.

Junior doctors also accused West Bengal police of inaction, saying that their colleague was mishandled in front of the cops.

The agitating junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital demanded full protection and said that there would not work until their condition is met.

The doctors sat on a dharna today morning to stage protest. Posters with “Save Doctors, Save Nation” slogan were also put up at the hospital gates.

West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) president and Trinamool MLA Nirmal Maji said that officials were trying to persuade the doctors to resume work.

“The chief minister has sent MoS Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, myself and other senior officials to talk to them. We are looking into their demand and hopefully the matter will be solved quickly,” Maji said.

The doctors began the protest after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital was seriously injured following a clash between junior doctors and relatives of a patient who died late Monday night due to alleged negligence.