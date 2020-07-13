New Delhi: Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was found hanging in Bindal village near his village home on Monday. Family members of the MLA has alleged that Ray has been killed and hanged later. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt Allocates Portfolio, Narottam Mishra Gets Home Ministry | Check Full List of New Ministers

"Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019," said West Bengal BJP in a tweet.

Prati Burman, Ray’s daughter in law echoed similar remarks. She said,“People killed him, he was found hanging. There was enmity, he was called at 1:30 am from the house. He was at home. I think he was killed. We don’t know who called him. We want the perpetrators to be hung. He was called before, but this time they killed him,” said .