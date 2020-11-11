Kolkata: A total of 696 suburban railway services in West Bengal resumed on Wednesday after seven months following a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, bringing relief to people who have to commute daily between work and home. The railway authorities have requested the passengers to conform to the COVID-19 protocol and made the wearing of masks mandatory for entering stations or trains. Also Read - Mend Your Ways, Else Will Have to Visit Hospital or Crematorium: West Bengal BJP Chief to TMC cadres

When the services resumed today morning, the EMU trains were not choc-a-bloc as was the usual scene during pre-COVID times but the passenger footfall is expected to increase gradually, as the inexpensive public transport is preferred by many people living in the suburbs. Also Read - Two Kids Among Five of Family Found Dead in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur

Apart from alternate seating arrangements in coaches with every other seat being cross-marked for maintaining a physical distance between two passengers, the railways have made spot markings for queueing of the commuters at all important places including platforms and booking counters.

The Eastern Railway is operating 413 suburban trains in Sealdah division and 202 in Howrah division from Wednesday, an official said. To avoid overcrowding of trains, 148 of 177 time- tabled services are being run during peak hours, he said.

The South Eastern Railway is running 81 daily services from Wednesday, with 40 EMU locals in the up direction and 41 in the down direction, a spokesperson of the railway zone said.