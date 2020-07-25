West Bengal Lockdown: All trains scheduled to arrive in and depart from Howrah and Sealdah — two major rail stations of West Bengal — were cancelled on the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown in West Bengal. The list of trains cancelled includes Patna-Howrah, Howrah-Patna Special train, Bhubaneswar-Howrah, Howrah-Bhubaneswar etc. Also Read - Lockdown in West Bengal: Total Shutdown to be Clamped in This City For 7 Days From Tomorrow | Only Essentials Allowed

The state government announced bi-weekly lockdown in the entire state until July 31. July 25 was the second day of the lockdown. On July 23, confusions prevailed over rail and air travel as incoming passengers were left at a lurch.

The airlines requested the state government to keep transport open for air travellers, while the state government requested the Centre to cancel all flights coming to West Bengal. After getting the nod from the ministry, the state government cancelled all flights till July 29.

After several trains were cancelled on July 25, the railways announced that all trains scheduled on July 29 will also remain cancelled.

The mini-lockdowns were maintained strictly this time with police not even allowing milk, tea shacks to open. “It was observed during earlier lockdowns that several shops opened on the pretext of selling milk which is an essential item, But then they start selling tea leading to a small, local crowd around the shop,” said a police official.