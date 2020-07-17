West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Amid a strict lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government on Friday added 35 more areas to the list of ‘broad-based’ containment zones, increasing the number of areas to 676. Also Read - To Avoid Further Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Bengal Police Sensitises People by Carrying Out Mask Distribution Drive at Salt Lake

The Mamata Banerjee government imposed a complete lockdown in the containment and buffer zones, barring essential services, from July 9 till July 19.

Interestingly, the number of containment zones in Kolkata has reduced from 28 to 24, although the metropolitan continues to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Overall, Kolkata has managed to shed the ‘containment’ tag from 12 zones, while eight new areas have been added to the list. The number of active cases in Kolkata stands at 4,512, a senior official noted.

Meanwhile, North 24 Parganas district has the highest number of containment zones at 95, followed by Howrah at 85, East Burdwan at 71, North Dinajpur at 70 and Nadia at 54.

Here is the complete list in Kolkata:

1. Multiple Premises in Sammilani Park Kolkata – 99 (Mangalik to Jubashakti Sammilani Club) – Ajoynagar

2. Bakul Bagan Row Bustee – Bhowanipore

3. Ultodanga Main Road (Kar Bagan) Bustee – Kar Bagan

4. Taran Krishna Naskar Lane crossing with Chaulpatty Road Mixed – Jora Mandir Bazar

5. Multiple Premises, Baidya Para High School to 46/1 Bhuban Mohan Roy Road – Sakher Bazar

6. Multiple Premises, Pragati Pally to 245C M.G.Road – Progati Pally

7. 32, 67B Balaram Dey Street – Girish Park

8. 21/1, Prannath Pandit Road – Ballygunge

9. 8/1B Chakraberia Road (South) , Kol-25 Complex – Bhowanipore

10. Multiple Premises, 34L,37 & 39 Suren Sarkar Road – Phoolbagan

11. Linton Street from Blood Bank (Crossing of Sundari Mohan

Avenue) to Vidyapith School

Mixed Beniapukur

12. 156C, Maniktala Main Road Complex Manikala Apartment

13. Multiple Premises, P122/A, 310 & 344 SCH – VI M, P9 C I T ROAD, SCH – VI (MS) – C I T ROAD

14. Multiple Premises, 28A, 299 Ram Krishna Samadhi Road – Kankurgachi

15. 37A, 37B Garcha Road – Gariahat

16. Raja Rammohan Sarani (57, 104, 96A, 106/2A) – Amherst Street

17. 85 to 158 Swinhoe Lane – Kasba

18. 18/1, Dover Lane Complex – Gariahat

19. 6 Sarat Bose Road Complex – Ballygunge

20. 46/1 Sarat Bose Road Complex – Ballygunge

21. Sikdar Para Street (10C, 11, 12, 17/1) – Posta

22. Multiple Premises, Raja Santosh Roy Road (15, 15C/1B, 17, 25) – Alipore

23. 11 Justice Chandra Madhab Road Complex – Ballygunge

24. Multiple Premises, Paharpur Road (Mudiali more to Tiny tots School) – Paharpur Road (Mudiali more to Tiny tots School) – Paharpur

West Bengal has so far recorded 1,023 deaths due to COVID-19, while the total tally climbed to 36,117.