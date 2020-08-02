New Delhi: After Kolkata airport, the state government has barred flights coming from Delhi and Mumbai at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri as well. In August, the state will be under lockdown for seven days. There will be no flights, trains coming from outside on those seven days. Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad were barred from Kolkata airport since July, which got extended till August 15. Now, flights from Delhi and Mumbai are also barred from landing at Bagdogra airport. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: 37 Containment Zones in Kolkata, 91 in Howrah | Full List Here

According to reports, the Bagdogra Airport was operating three flights to Delhi and one to Mumbai daily. The order to shut Delhi, Mumbai operations came on Saturday. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: State Extends Suspension of Flights to Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad Till August 15

After Kolkata airport barred flights from six cities, passengers were taking flights to Bagdogra to reach West Bengal. Now also, they can reach Kolkata via Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Guwahati. Hence, the efficacy of the decision to bar flights is not beyond question. But arresting the volume of the incoming traffic from Delhi, Mumbai is possible as the break journey entails more costs too. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: No Lockdown on August 2, 9, Mamata Revises August Lockdown Schedule. Here's Why

West Bengal reported its highest single-day COVID-19 fatality of 48 on Saturday, and the daily rise in cases crossed the 2,500-mark for the first time. The state detected 2,589 fresh cases, taking the tally to 72,777, it said.

The toll rose to 1,629 with the new deaths.

Of the fresh fatalities, the city accounted for the highest 19 deaths followed by 13 in North 24 Parganas, six in Howrah, two each in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Uttar Dinajpur, and one each in Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri districts.

Out of the 48 deceased, 45 died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

(With Agency Inputs)