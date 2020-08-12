West Bengal Lockdown News: The West Bengal government on Wednesday withdrew the complete lockdown on August 28 and imposed a curfew on August 20 instead. As a result, the lockdown dates have been revised yet again to 6 days this month. This is the fourth time the government has revised the lockdown dates for August. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in West Bengal Cross 1 Lakh-mark, Death Toll Rises to 2149

The revision comes in view of difficulties cited by businesses and banking operators due to the consecutive two-day lockdown in the last week of August, the statement read.

Here are the revised lockdown dates:

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 20, Thursday

August 21, Friday

August 27, Thursday

August 31, Monday

The state has already observed complete lockdown on August 5 and 8 with tightened security and shutdown of non-essential activities. No gatherings or congregations, and flights to or from the city are allowed on such days.