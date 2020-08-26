Kolkata Flight News: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the new dates for bi-weekly lockdown in September, along with a series of relaxations including resumption of flight services from the six COVID-19 hotspots – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Chennai and Pune. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Biweekly Shutdown to Continue Till Sept 17; Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Till Sept 20

However, no flights will be operational to and from Kolkata on September 7, 11, and 12 when the state will observe a total lockdown. Also Read - COVID-19: Situation in West Bengal to be Normal by September, Says Mamata; CM Plans District Tour

“We have received several requests to resume flight operations from six COVID hotspot states. So from September 1, flight services from these six states can resume thrice a week,” the chief ms inister announced. Also Read - Bihar Flood Situation Grim, 'Orange Alert' For Mumbai, Konkan Region | Take a Look at Monsoon Across India

“Current lockdown measures to remain in place in the state till 20th September. Complete lockdown to be observed on 7th, 11th and 12th September,” she said.

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the state government had imposed a total ban till August 31 on passenger flights to Kolkata from six worst-hit states – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

Additionally, in what appears as a major relief for locals, the CM allowed Metro Railway to resume services by observing social distancing and other precautionary norms.,

However, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in the state till September 20, or until further orders.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee said that lockdown measures will be reviewed after September 20, when she hopes the number of COVID cases will come down.

It must be noted that the COVID-19 caseload in West Bengal mounted to 1,44,801 on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed to 2,909 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease.