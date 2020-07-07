West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to impose complete shutdown in all containment zones and buffer zones across the state from July 9 for 14 days. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown in Containment Zones, Buffer Zones From July 9, Essential Services Allowed

The total lockdown in containment zones of the state will come into force from 5 PM on July 9. The state government issued the order to this effect in the wake of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases across West Bengal.

In the latest order, the state government has enlarged the domain of containment zones by including 'buffer zones' within such areas as well.

What’s allowed during shutdown?

Essential services

Stand-alone shops

What’s not allowed during shutdown?

Functioning of all offices

Non-essential activities

Congregations

Social gathering

Transport

Marketing

Trading

Industrial activities

The development comes as the death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal went up to 779 on Monday with a record 22 fatalities in a day. Over 861 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the state to 22,987.