West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: To contain the spread of coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Tuesday announced to impose complete shutdown in containment zones and buffer zones across the state from tomorrow. The lockdown will come into force from 5 PM on July 9.

Issuing a notification, the state administration said that complete lockdown will be imposed in all containment zones including Kolkata, North 24 Parganas district, Malda, North Dinajpur and other districts of the state.

The new lockdown will be imposed in re-designated and newly announced containment zones across the state from July 9.

Till today, the state had been organized across three categories such as affected zones, buffer zones, and clean zones. After the surge in cases, the state government decided to combine affected and buffer zones.

Do you need travel passes during shutdown?

1) As the government has shut all government and private offices across the state, you will not require to travel anywhere during the shutdown.

2) Apart from this, all non-essential activities have also been banned by the state in the containment zones. There will be no industrial activity, gathering. Shopping malls and markets will be closed.

3) The state government has also banned the transport in the containment zones. This indicates that you cannot use either public transport or private vehicles for non-essential purpose.

4) As the authorities will track and regulate all entry and exit in containment zones, it is advisable to not use personal vehicles for the travel purpose.

5) Keeping all this in mind, if you need to travel for any emergency, you will require a travel e-pass.

Will ATM services work during shutdown?

The state government has announced that only essential services will be allowed in containment zones across West Bengal.

The ATM services and banking services come under the essential services category, hence these services will be allowed in the containment zones. Moreover, milk, vegetable markets, postal and fire services will also be allowed to open during the shutdown period.

The move to announce shutdown came as the state reported a total of 23,837 cases till Tuesday and the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 804 people.

The highest number of 291 fresh COVID-19 infections was reported from Kolkata, followed by 187 from North 24 Parganas, 74 from Howrah, 70 from South 24 Parganas, 50 from Malda and 37 from Darjeeling. The remaining 141 cases were reported from 15 other districts.