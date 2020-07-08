West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Looking at the rising cases of the coronavirus in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her state administration has imposed total shutdown in containment zones only for seven days. The chief minister however, said the shutdown will be extended after reviewing the situation in the zones. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: 16883 COVID Patients Cured in 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Improves to Over 61%

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 PM Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," the chief minister said.

She said if the situation worsens further, then the shutdown will further be extended in the zones. However, the chief minister urged people to maintain physical distance and wear face masks during the period.

The chief minister also directed the police to be strict with those violating norms and send back people home, if they are found without masks.

The development comes as the state Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from July 9 to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the state had decided to impose complete lockdown in all the designated Covid-19 containment zones across the state from July 9.

During the shutdown period, no industrial activity would be allowed in the containment zones so that the spike in fresh Covid-19 cases can be tackled.

Moreover, the government and non-government offices would also remain closed. There will be strict restrictions on public movement in all market areas in redefined containment zones or isolation units.

As per updates, the district-wise list of redefined containment zones will be uploaded on the official website of the state government ‘Egiye Bangla’.