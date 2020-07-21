West Bengal Lockdown News: A day after announcing complete lockdown twice every week, the Wet Bengal government on Tuesday declared total shutdown on July 23, 25 and 29 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Trace, Track, Test, Treat, Technology: How Karnataka Govt Adopts 5T Strategy to Tackle Coronavirus

Issuing a notification the state government said that there will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29.

The West Bengal government had on Monday decided to impose complete shutdown across the state on Thursday and Saturday this week. State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had said that complete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal for two days every week.

During the lockdown, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport will be shut. Moreover, the movement of people is strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM on the three days except for essential and emergency activities.

What’s Allowed

Essential Services

Emergency activities

Courts and correctional services

Agricultural activities

Operations at tea gardens

Movement of intrastate and interstate goods

Home delivery of cooked food

What’s Not Allowed

Government and private offices

Commercial establishments

Public and private transport

Movement of people

The state government had on Monday said community transmission of coronavirus has been recorded in a few areas of the state and had announced there will be a complete lockdown for two days every week till August 31.

As per the fresh order, emergency services like fire, electricity, water and conservancy activities, health services including movement of health personnel, patients by public and private transport and pharmacies have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

Courts and correctional services, agricultural activities, operations at tea gardens, movement of intrastate and interstate goods besides home delivery of cooked food will be allowed to function as usual on the three lockdown days.

Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times, the government order added.

The development comes as the state on Tuesday recorded 2,261 new COVID-19 positive cases and 35 deaths. Total number of cases rise to 47,030 including 17,813 active cases, 28,035 discharged cases and 1,182 deaths.