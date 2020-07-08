West Bengal Lockdown Extension: Almost a month after gradually opening up activities as allowed by the Centre, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to put the containment zones of the state under complete shutdown from July 9, 5 PM onwards. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 in West Bengal: First State to Announce Opening of All Religious Places, No Crowding, Says Mamata

Over 1,000 areas will come under strict restrictions from July 9, as the state government — allegedly waking up late to the crisis — has also put the buffer zones under the restrictions.

Here is the list of areas that will come under restrictions:

Kolkata city has 33 containment zones, while in neighbouring South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, there are 155 and 219 such zones, respectively, according to an official data.

The containment zones and buffer zones around them were clubbed together to constitute a “broad-based” containment zone.

Kolkata: Ultadanga, Phoolbagan, Kankurgachi, Hudco, Beliaghata, Bhowanipore, Alipore, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, New Alipore, Kasba, Mukundapur, and Ajaynagar are among the 33 containment zones in Kolkata, the official data showed.

West Bengal has reported a total of 23,837 cases till Tuesday and the contagion has claimed the lives of 804 people.