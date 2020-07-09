West Bengal Lockdown Extension Today: Quite contrary to what was believed about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that urban clusters, unplanned residential areas, slums were responsible for the unchecked spread, the list of containment zones in Kolkata reveals a different picture. The state government has released a list of 25 areas in the city which will be completely shut from 5 PM today for the next seven days. Only a few of these areas are slum. Most are residential complexes, some are mixed — housing both residential complexes and slum areas. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: These Districts of Three States to go Under Complete Shutdown From Today | Check List

Here is the complete list Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Shutdown in Containment Zones Only For 7 Days, Will Extend if Needed, Says Mamata Banerjee

1. 20/1N, Motilal Basak Lane – Bustee (Kankurgachi)

2. Satyam Towers- 64A Alipore Road – Complex (Alipore)

3. 5B, Judges Court – Complex – (Alipore)

4. 19A Sarat Bose Road, Kol-20 – Complex – (Bhowanipore)

5. Chakraberia Road, Kol-25 (49B, 36A, 44,8/1B,12A) — Mixed– (Bhowanipore)

6. P12 (Kankurgachi), CIT Scheme VII M- Complex- Khottabagan

7. Arif Road [1/2 Arif Road – Bustee- Ultodanga

8. Entire Adhar Chandra Das Lane – Bustee- Ultodanga

9. 138, Purbalok, Kol-99 – Mixed- Mukundapur

10. 55A, Dr Sarat Banerjee Road, Kol-29 –Complex –Bhowanipore

11. 8/C, 3A, 4/1D, Haripal Lane — Mixed — Battala

12. Jawarlal Dutta Lane (Dutta Bagan)–Bustee– Dutta Bagan

13. 1 No Belvedere Road (Belvedre Estate)– Complex– Alipore

14. 2 No. Bijoygarh — Mixed– Bijoygarh

15. 76 to 157 Dr. G.S. Bose Road — Mixed — Kasba

16. 138, Raja Rammohan Sarani (46/57, 57, 104, 96A, 106/2A) — Mixed — Amherst Street

17. Sammilani Park Kolkata – 99 (Mangalik to Jubashakti Sammilani

Club) — Multiple Premises — Ajoynagar

18. 17 Ultodanga Main Road (Kar Bagan) —Bustee– Kar Bagan

19. 34L & 64, Suren Sarkar Road — Multiple Premises — Phoolbagan

20.Taran Krishna Naskar Lane crossing with Chaulpatty Road — Mixed — Jora Mandir Bazar

21. 85 to 158 Swinhoe Lane — Mixed– Kasba

22. Baidya Para High School to 46/1 Bhuban Mohan Roy Road —Multiple Premises — Sakher Bazar

23. 51 Pragati Pally to 245C M.G.Road — Multiple Premises — Progati Pally

24. 32, 67B, 5/7 Balaram Dey Street —Mixed– Girish Park

25. Linton Street from Blood Bank (Crossing of Sundari Mohan

Avenue) to Vidyapith School —Mixed — Beniapukur Also Read - Amalgamating Containment, Buffer Zones: How West Bengal Fights Coronavirus With New Strategy

Howrah has 56 containment zones as per the latest update. Check list.

North 24 Parganas has 95 containment zones. Check list.

The areas in other districts are being updated and will be notified before 5 PM today.