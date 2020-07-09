West Bengal Lockdown Extension Today: Quite contrary to what was believed about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that urban clusters, unplanned residential areas, slums were responsible for the unchecked spread, the list of containment zones in Kolkata reveals a different picture. The state government has released a list of 25 areas in the city which will be completely shut from 5 PM today for the next seven days. Only a few of these areas are slum. Most are residential complexes, some are mixed — housing both residential complexes and slum areas. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: These Districts of Three States to go Under Complete Shutdown From Today | Check List
Here is the complete list
1. 20/1N, Motilal Basak Lane – Bustee (Kankurgachi)
2. Satyam Towers- 64A Alipore Road – Complex (Alipore)
3. 5B, Judges Court – Complex – (Alipore)
4. 19A Sarat Bose Road, Kol-20 – Complex – (Bhowanipore)
5. Chakraberia Road, Kol-25 (49B, 36A, 44,8/1B,12A) — Mixed– (Bhowanipore)
6. P12 (Kankurgachi), CIT Scheme VII M- Complex- Khottabagan
7. Arif Road [1/2 Arif Road – Bustee- Ultodanga
8. Entire Adhar Chandra Das Lane – Bustee- Ultodanga
9. 138, Purbalok, Kol-99 – Mixed- Mukundapur
10. 55A, Dr Sarat Banerjee Road, Kol-29 –Complex –Bhowanipore
11. 8/C, 3A, 4/1D, Haripal Lane — Mixed — Battala
12. Jawarlal Dutta Lane (Dutta Bagan)–Bustee– Dutta Bagan
13. 1 No Belvedere Road (Belvedre Estate)– Complex– Alipore
14. 2 No. Bijoygarh — Mixed– Bijoygarh
15. 76 to 157 Dr. G.S. Bose Road — Mixed — Kasba
16. 138, Raja Rammohan Sarani (46/57, 57, 104, 96A, 106/2A) — Mixed — Amherst Street
17. Sammilani Park Kolkata – 99 (Mangalik to Jubashakti Sammilani
Club) — Multiple Premises — Ajoynagar
18. 17 Ultodanga Main Road (Kar Bagan) —Bustee– Kar Bagan
19. 34L & 64, Suren Sarkar Road — Multiple Premises — Phoolbagan
20.Taran Krishna Naskar Lane crossing with Chaulpatty Road — Mixed — Jora Mandir Bazar
21. 85 to 158 Swinhoe Lane — Mixed– Kasba
22. Baidya Para High School to 46/1 Bhuban Mohan Roy Road —Multiple Premises — Sakher Bazar
23. 51 Pragati Pally to 245C M.G.Road — Multiple Premises — Progati Pally
24. 32, 67B, 5/7 Balaram Dey Street —Mixed– Girish Park
25. Linton Street from Blood Bank (Crossing of Sundari Mohan
Avenue) to Vidyapith School —Mixed — Beniapukur
Howrah has 56 containment zones as per the latest update. Check list.
North 24 Parganas has 95 containment zones. Check list.
The areas in other districts are being updated and will be notified before 5 PM today.