West Bengal Lockdown: Flight operations at Kolkata airport will remain suspended on the lockdown days in August, the Kolkata Airport authorities have announced on Thursday. The state government requested the civil aviation ministry to bar flights from other states on the days the state goes under lockdown. Now that the ministry has approved the proposal, there will be no flight operations on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24, 31. The airport authorities have asked the passengers to contact their airlines for rescheduling, refund etc. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: No Lockdown on August 2, 9, Mamata Revises August Lockdown Schedule. Here's Why

The state has already barred all international flights under Vande Bharat Mission from landing. It has also put an embargo on flights coming from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur. These restrictions will continue. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Today: Special Police Force in Kolkata to Ensure Lockdown, Markets Closed, Airport Open

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state every day, the state government has announced sporadic lockdowns in the state. However, people are still flouting rules and coming out of their houses. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Will Flights on July 23, 25, 29 be Cancelled? Airlines in Catch-22 Situation

More than 1,500 people were arrested in Kolkata on Wednesday for defying the total lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said. At least 1,054 people were held for violating restriction orders, while 497 others were prosecuted for not wearing masks, a police officer said.

A total of 38 people were apprehended for spitting in public, he said. Besides, police also impounded 44 vehicles, he added.