West Bengal Lockdown News: “There will be strict lockdown in containment zones”, said West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday. On being asked if the Mamata Banerjee-led government is planning to reimpose lockdown across the state after July 31, Sinha said that there is no plan for further shutdown as of now. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Extension News: Will Shutdown be Extended in City? Karnataka Deputy CM Confirms

“The state government has no plans for introducing lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in containment zones. s. There is no plan for further lockdown”, news agency ANI quoted Sinha as saying. Also Read - Can Mosquitoes Transmit COVID-19 to Humans? Here's What Experts Have to Say on Novel Coronavirus

The development comes after the Union health ministry asked West Bengal to make renewed efforts to contain transmission of the virus and keep case fatality rate below one per cent. The health ministry emphasised that the restrictions should be utilised to focus on containment, surveillance and testing in containment and buffer zones as the key strategy for early detection of cases and fatality management. Also Read - Indore News: With Over 5900 Cases, Worst Yet to Come in Madhya Pradesh's Most-affected District; Outbreak Likely to Peak by Late July

Earlier on Friday, in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, the West Bengal government decided to extend the temporary flight ban imposed on incoming flights from six of the worst-hit cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad – till July 31 this year. Earlier the TMC government had announced a two-week suspension on inbound flights to Kolkata airport from July 6.

Meanwhile, 35 more areas in the state have been added to the list of ‘broad-based’ containment zones, taking the number of total hotspots to 676. On the other hand, the number of containment zones in Kolkata has reduced from 28 to 24, although the capital city remain the worst-hit in the state due to to record number of COVID-19 cases.