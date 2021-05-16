Kolkata: In view of a total lockdown in West Bengal, the Eastern Railway announced on Sunday that all local, suburban and EMU train operations stand suspended until further notice. The Railways added that services of other Special Trains, Mail/Express Special trains, Parcel Trains & Freight Trains will, however, continue to run as per schedule. The statement comes a day after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government announced a full-fledged lockdown in the state till May 30 to curb the rising coronavirus cases. Also Read - Lockdown Extension | How to Apply For E-Pass in Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi And Maharashtra. Step-by-Step Guide Here

Services of long-distance special trains and oxygen express will continue, the Eastern Railway clarified.

Here’s the full statement:

The Eastern Railway had previously discontinued 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization and operational constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from local trains, metro services, inter-state buses as well as the movement of people in private cars have also been strictly restricted. Only essential emergency services like shops selling vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will be allowed to function from 7 am to 10 am.

In an exception to this, sweets and meat shops have also been allowed to function from 10 am to 5 pm.