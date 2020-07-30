West Bengal Lockdown: After announcing a complete lockdown in West Bengal on certain days in August, the Mamata Banerjee-led government on Thursday extended the lockdown in containment zones across the state till August 31. Earlier, the state had said the shutdown in containment zones will be in force till July 31. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: State Extends Suspension of Flights to Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad Till August 15

Further, there will be a complete lockdown on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31 across the state, said a notification issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha earlier in the day.

Educational centres, coaching institutes, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed till August 31, it said.

During the complete lockdown days in August, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, including flight services, will be cease to operate, the notification said.

Essential services including healthcare, agriculture operations and home delivery of food, have been exempted on such days.

However, gyms and yoga institutes outside containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5, barring the total lockdown days, the notification added.