West Bengal Lockdown News: At this time of lockdown in West Bengal, a local club in Burdwan district has come up with a unique idea of starting a bank that collects plastic wastes and plants as deposits and dispenses masks and sanitisers in return. Also Read - Affected by Coronavirus Lockdown, Dubai Revises Alcohol Rules to Revive Economy: Report

Known as Palla Road Palli Mangal Samity, this little club in West Bengal takes from people 5 plants or 5 kg of plastic including discarded plastic bottles, and in return gives away 2 masks and 1-litre sanitiser from the bank. Also Read - Covid-19 Hits Dining-Out Industry Hard: 40% Restaurants May Not Reopen At All in India, Says Zomato

Soon after bank got popularity, a lot people thronged the bank to collect sanitisers in exchange for plastic wastes. Also Read - Maharashtra: MSRTC to Resume Inter District Bus Services From Thursday, SOP Likely This Week

Interestingly, many people cleaned their homes in the lockdown time and the discarded plastics they deposited in the bank and in return got back face masks and sanitisers which helped them stay safe during the pandemic time.

The prime objective of initiating such a concept was to make life eco-friendly and to make it Covid-19 free at the same time. Another objective was to make the society plastic-free. The plastic collected during this time was used for making eco-friendly bricks.

Established in 1936, the local club has around 2,500 members but the unique idea and people’s response have made the club popular in the area now.

On Wednesday, West Bengal recorded single-day spike of 3,169 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,25,922. The death toll went up to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities.