West Bengal Lockdown News: As per the announcement from the state government, West Bengal will go under complete shutdown for two days every week. For this week, it will be on Thursday and Saturday.

Issuing guidelines, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had said that all offices and transport services will remain suspended on these two days every week. Moreover, the ongoing "broad-based containment approach (lockdown)" will continue simultaneously.

However, the shutdown will also be clamped on July 25 and 29. Emergency services will be allowed during these days.

Will banks remain Open?

Meanwhile, the bank unions on Wednesday sought clarification from the state government whether banking services are exempted from the fresh lockdown.

West Bengal state secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) Sanjoy Das told PTI that as per the previous lockdown orders, banking services were exempted and banks continued rendering their services to people during that period.

Over 2,000 employees of state-run and private banks of West Bengal have been affected by COVID-19.

The development comes as the coronavirus death toll in West Bengal mounted to 1,221 on Wednesday after the highest single-day spike of 39 fatalities were reported from different parts of the state.