West Bengal Lockdown Latest News: Taking further preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the biweekly lockdown in her state will continue till September 17. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: 'Let us Approach Supreme Court Together,' Urges Mamata Banerjee; Oppn Govts Unite to Challenge Centre's Decision

As per the announcement made by her, the lockdown in West Bengal will be observed on September 7, 11 and 12. However, the educational institutes, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in West Bengal till September 20. Also Read - NEET 2020: Admit Cards Issued Amid Students' Demand to Postpone Exams

Talking about unlocking her state, Mamata Banerjee said that her administration wants Metro Rail services to be resumed by maintaining social distancing norms. Also Read - COVID-19: Situation in West Bengal to be Normal by September, Says Mamata; CM Plans District Tour

“We want Metro Rail services to be resumed by maintaining social distancing norms,” Banerjee said.

She also added that her state wants to lift ban on flight operations from six hotspot. “We want to lift the ban on flight operations from six hotspots; want to resume services thrice a week,” she added.

Talking about the compensation for states from the Centre, Mamata Banerjee said that the Central government should distribute money from PM CARES fund to states to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want all our states to get their dues from the Centre, including the BJP ones,” she added.

Talking about postponing NEET and JEE exams, Banerjee said there is no transportation, how will students reach Centres.

“We must save lives of the students. First, our priority should be to save them and not ruin their lives. Requesting the Centre to review its decision and defer the exams,” she said.

“We are pushing towards another pandemic situation. Over 25 lakh students are to appear for NEET and JEE examinations. How many families, teachers and other staff are being pushed to this kind of risk,” she added.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, a session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on September 9. In this regard, an all-party meeting has been convened on September 7 to discuss the business of the House.

Earlier this week, the state government sent a proposal to the speaker for convening a session either from the first or the second week of September.