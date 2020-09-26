West Bengal Lockdown News: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has permitted opening of cinema halls and open air theatres from October 1, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols. She also said musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 6 Million; 10 States, UTs Account For 75% of New Cases | Key Points

"To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols," the chief minister said on Twitter.

Cinema halls have remained shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal on Saturday went up to 4,721 with 56 more people succumbing to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin. The tally increased to 2,44,240 after 3,181 people tested positive for the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 2,955 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the states discharge rate to 87.61 per cent, the bulletin said. The number of active patients is now 25,544. Altogether 43,285 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Friday.