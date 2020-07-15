West Bengal Lockdown News: To keep a check on the coronavirus cases in the district, the Darjeeling district task force has on Wednesday imposed a complete lockdown in 47 wards of Siliguri Municipal Corporation for seven days. The shutdown will come into effect from 9 AM tomorrow. Also Read - Odisha Migrant Worker 'Dule Rocker' Makes Waves on Internet For Rap Songs on Bitter Truth of COVID-19 Lockdown

An announcement to this effect was made by West Bengal Tourism Minister Goutam Deb. West Bengal has already extended lockdown till July 19 in containment zones of the state. The containment zones include areas which are located in and around Kolkata, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri. Also Read - Uttarakhand News: 'Rumours Fake, No Lockdown Extension From July 16,' Clarifies State Govt

Initially, the state had imposed complete lockdown on July 9 for seven days, but looking at the rising cases, the state government extended it from July 15 to 19. Also Read - Goa Lockdown News: 'Complete Shutdown' in State on These Days; Janata Curfew From Today Till August 10, Check Timings Here

During the shutdown period, residents of the containment zones are prohibited from attending government and private offices. In this time, the local administration will try to arrange for home delivery of essentials for people.

To keep a strong check on the cases, the state government has increased the number of containment zones to 606, with North 24 Parganas district having the maximum at 95.

As per updates, Howrah has 85 containment zones, Uttar Dinajpur has 61, Nadia 42, South 24 Parganas 55 and Kolkata 28.

The development comes as the state has so far reported 32,838 COVID-19 cases, while 980 people have died. A total of 19,931 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

Among other places, Kolkata has reported its highest single-day spike of 524 cases, followed by 293 in North 24 Parganas, 143 in South 24 Parganas, 119 in Howrah, 67 in Paschim Medinipur, 52 Malda and 40 in Purba Medinipur.