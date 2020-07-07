West Bengal Lockdown News: Taking strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to impose complete shutdown in containment zones and buffer zones across the state from July 9. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas District Likely to go Under Complete Lockdown For 14 Days

Issuing a notification, the state government said the private and government offices in Containment Zones and Buffer Zones will remain shut. However, it allowed the essential services to run as usual in these zones.

The West Bengal government also suspended transport services in these zones across the state. It said the relaxations will be given only in Green Zones.

Earlier in the day, the state government said it was planning to reimpose strict lockdown in pockets of Kolkata

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said that around 85 per cent of those infected by coronavirus in the metropolis in the last two weeks are educated and live in housing complexes, stand-alone apartment blocks and pucca buildings, while 15 per cent are from slum areas.

The development comes as the metropolis has of late been witnessing a daily average of 200 people being infected by coronavirus. Kolkata had 2,415 active coronavirus cases on Monday.

Apart from Kolkata, the West Bengal government is also planning to impose complete lockdown in North 24 Parganas district and Howrah district of the state.

The plan was made after a proposal came from the North 24 Parganas district administration for a fresh containment plan.

As per updates, Bidhannagar, Barasat, Basirhat, Barrackpore and Bongaon municipal areas will likely to come under the lockdown in this district of North 24 Parganas.

According to the proposal from the district administration, markets and public transport will be closed but stand alone shops will remain open.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal went up to 779 on Monday with a record 22 fatalities in a day. Over 861 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the state to 22,987.