West Bengal Lockdown News: West Bengal was one of the first states to have announced the reopening of the religious places from June 1 — when the first phase of the unlocking was about to commence. In fact, before the second phase kicked in from July 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said she wanted Kolkata metro to reopen services. Even during the early phases of the lockdown, the Mamata Banerjee government ruffled a few feathers as it wanted to keep sweet shops open. A few days in the month of July and there was an about-turn. All containment zones in the states have been brought under strict restrictions.

2. For the last three days, the state witnessed more than 800 new infections.

3. On Tuesday, West Bengal reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 25 patients succumbing to the disease.

4. The death toll in the state is now 807. Out of the 25 deaths Tuesday, 23 people succumbed due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

5. The state now has 7,243 active cases.

6. The highest number of 291 fresh COVID-19 infections was reported from Kolkata, followed by 187 from North 24 Parganas, 74 from Howrah, 70 from South 24 Parganas, 50 from Malda and 37 from Darjeeling. The remaining 141 cases were reported from 15 other districts.

7. Meanwhile, the state had given go-ahead to the resumption of public transport.

8. From July 6, the state government barred Vande Bharat flights and domestic flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

9. The containment zones in Kolkata — the worst-affected city of the state — have been clubbed and made into bigger ones. There are 35 containment zones in the city at present. Previously, the number was over 100. But that doesn’t mean the infection or its spread has subsided. There has been a change in the strategy.

10. The Chief Minister has given permission for the recommencement of reality TV shoots, meanwhile. However, there will be no audience on the sets. It is not clear how shooting will go on during lockdown in the containment zones.