West Bengal Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the West Bengal government is planning to impose complete lockdown in North 24 Parganas district.

The development comes after a proposal came from the North 24 Parganas district administration for a fresh containment plan.

As per updates, Bidhannagar, Barasat, Basirhat, Barrackpore and Bongaon municipal areas will likely to come under the lockdown in this district of North 24 Parganas.

According to the proposal from the district administration, markets and public transport will be closed but stand alone shops will remain open.

The district administration also proposed that the offices can operate with 20 per cent workforce. All international and domestic passenger flights to and from Kolkata airport and shut down of places of worship have also been proposed.

However, the state government is yet to decide on the date of imposition of the fresh lockdown. The decision will be taken after the state administration reviews the situation.

According to updates, the state government is also mulling similar fresh lockdown in adjacent Kolkata and Howrah where cases are also rising.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal went up to 779 on Monday with a record 22 fatalities in a day.

As many as 861 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the state to 22,987.

The number of active cases in the state is now 6,973. Since Sunday evening, 524 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of people recovering from the disease to 15,235.