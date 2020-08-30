West Bengal Lockdown News: After the Central government said that the states cannot impose lockdown in non-containment zones, West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she will discuss with the Centre the issue of enforcing complete lockdown. Also Read - India Setting Global Trend of Highest Single-day Spike in COVID Cases. What's Causing This Massive Surge? Experts Answer

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per the guidelines from the Centre, unlock 4 will come into effect across the country from September 1.

Containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective district collectors and by the states/UTs, and information will also be shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per Unlock 4 guidelines.

Since July 23, the West Bengal government has been implementing bi-weekly lockdown. A complete shutdown in the state is next scheduled on Monday.

While issuing guidelines on Saturday, the MHA said that the state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.