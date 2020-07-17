Air Travel Latest News: With the number of coronavirus cases in India rising endlessly, the West Bengal government on Friday decided to extend the flight ban imposed on incoming flights from six of the worst-hit cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad – till July 31 this year. Also Read - Containment Zones in Kerala: 35 New Hotspots in State, Total Count Now 271 | Check Full List

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government had announced a two-week suspension on inbound flights to Kolkata airport from July 6.

The state government had written to the Civil Aviation Ministry that West Bengal was witnessing a steep rise in cases and a large number of cases have been reported from people travelling from outside with infection. "Hence the state government of West Bengal has decided to curtail the movement of incoming flights and trains into the state," it stated.

Domestic airlines reopened bookings to Kolkata yesterday in anticipation that the flight ban on these busy routes would be lifted on July 20.

Notably, daily departures have seen a huge dip from 65-70 per cent down to 40 per cent air traffic due to blockage of certain flight routes. Apart from Kolkata, airports in Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad have also restricted the number of arrivals.