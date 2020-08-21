West Bengal Lockdown News: As West Bengal on Thursday observed complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, a total of 2687 people were arrested from across the state for violating the lockdown guidelines and safety precautions. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown News: No Gathering Except Weddings, Funerals Till Aug 31; Weekend Shutdown Extended From Tomorrow

In the wake of the lockdown, the state government on Thursday witnessed strict enforcement of guidelines with the police cracking down heavily on violators to check the spread of coronavirus. Notably, the biweekly lockdown will remain in force on Friday also.

Of the total 2687 people, 541 were arrested in Kolkata on the charge of violation of the lockdown guidelines and safety precautions.

The lockdown on Thursday was part of the state government’s plan to implement shutdowns every week since July 23 to break the chain of COVID-19 infection.

During the lockdown, all public transport, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, remained closed for public.

Apart from this, the flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were also suspended following a request by the state government to the civil aviation ministry in this regard. Moreover, the long distance trains were also rescheduled due to the lockdown.

However, essential services like medicine shops and health establishments remained open as these were kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps were also allowed to stay open on the lockdown days.

As per the earlier announcements, West Bengal will observe complete lockdown on August 21, 27 and 31.

The coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday went up to 1,29,119 with the highest single-day spike of 3,197 infections. On the other side, the death toll in the state went up to 2,634 after 53 people succumbed to the virus since Wednesday.

A total of 3,126 patients recovered from the disease during the period, bettering the discharge rate to 76.51 per cent.