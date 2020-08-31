New Delhi: Public transport will stay off the roads in West Bengal as the state will witness a complete lockdown on Monday. Notably, to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had announced a total shutdown across the state on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31. Also Read - Census, NPR May Not be Updated This Year as COVID Assumes Priority For Centre

Since July 23, the West Bengal government has been implementing bi-weekly lockdown. A complete shutdown in the state is next scheduled on Monday.

The TMC government had also announced that complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

But following the Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, which restrict the states/UTs from imposing lockdown outside containment zones, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she will discuss with the Centre the issue of enforcing total shutdown.

What will open, what will remain shut?

Banks, shopping malls and other commercial establishments will keep their shutters down. Besides, flight operations at the Kolkata airport will also remain suspended today.

However, essential services like medicine shops and health institutions will remain open as these have been kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps will also continue to operate.