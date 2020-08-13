West Bengal Lockdown News: Defying government directives and all lockdown rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a state-run school in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district restarted classes on Wednesday. The prompted the government to issue a show-cause notice to the headmaster, seeking an explanation behind violating the lockdown order. Also Read - Goa Lockdown News: Police to Crackdown on Night Parties Amid Pandemic as Section 144 Continues to be Imposed in State

"He has to reply within 24 hours. The district inspector has also been asked to visit the school on Thursday and file a report," an official aware of the developments said.

In his defence, headmaster Brindaban Ghatak of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in the Daspur area said the decision to restart classes for standard 10 students was taken as their studies were getting affected due to the lockdown.

“We started the classes following all social distancing norms and standard protocols. The students are very enthusiastic about coming to the school after staying at home for all these months,” he told reporters.

Several guardians have also been requesting the school authorities to restart classes and the managing committee gave the go-ahead, Ghatak said.

“We will close the school building if asked by the Education Department but in that case, we may opt for taking classes in the open,” he said, replying to a question.

Ghatak said the school was also considering starting classes of 11 and 12 following all necessary COVID-19 protocols.

Public health expert Kajal Banik said the move will endanger the health of children.

(With agency inputs)