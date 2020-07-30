West Bengal Lockdown News: In a significant development, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the suspension of flights to Kolkata from 6 cities till August 15. Also Read - Two Cobras Spotted by Children in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri District School, Later Released in Forest

Writing a letter to Secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said that flights will not be operated to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad till 15th August.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Airport authorities had announced that the flight operations at Kolkata airport will remain suspended on the lockdown days in the month of August.

The development comes as the state has imposed seven-day lockdown on weekends in August to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The West Bengal government in a letter had urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to ban flights from other hotspots in the country.

Later granting the request, the Centre approved the proposal and said there will be no flight operations on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24, 31. However, the airport authorities later urged the the passengers to contact their airlines for rescheduling their flights or for the refud purpose.

Prior to this, the state had on July 17 announced ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six Covid-19 hotspots till July 31.

“The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July,” the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport had said in a tweet.

The toll due to the contagion in West Bengal rose to 1,490 on Wednesday as 41 more people succumbed to the disease, as per a state health department bulletin.