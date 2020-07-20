West Bengal Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Monday decided to impose complete shutdown across the state on Thursday and Saturday this week. Also Read - 13 Migrant Workers Forced to Stay in Forest After Being Denied Entry in West Bengal Village Over Covid-19 Fear

Issuing an order, State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that complete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal for two days every week.

The development comes as the coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 1,112 after 36 people succumbed to the disease.

Kolkata recorded the maximum of 15 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas nine, Hooghly four, Howrah and South 24 Parganas three each, and Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur one each.

The state’s health bulletin said that at least 2,278 people, the highest in a single day, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 42,487. The number of active cases is 16,492.

Kolkata on Sunday registered 662 fresh cases, North 24 Parganas (544), Howrah (191), South 24 Parganas (152), Hooghly (85), the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, 1,344 people have recovered from the disease, while 13,471 samples have been tested, it said.

In the wake of these developments, the state government on Sunday urged the Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, DGP Virendra and all district magistrates to continue lockdown in the broad-based containment zones depending on the local situation.

In West Bengal, rigorous lockdown has been imposed at broad-based containment zones till July 31.

In a latest development, the West Bengal government on Sunday added 63 areas to the list of ‘broad-based’ containment zones. The total number of containment zones in the state has now increased to 739 at a time when a complete shutdown has been imposed in such areas of the state to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The number of such zones in Kolkata has increased to 32 from 24, with the metropolis continuing to record the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state every day. As per updates, the number of active cases in Kolkata stood at 5,155 as on Saturday.