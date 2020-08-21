West Bengal Lockdown News: A total lockdown is being observed across West Bengal on Friday, as the state is today observing its fourth bi-weekly lockdown day for August, and the second day of the first consecutive bi-weekly lockdown days this month. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Over 2687 People Arrested For Violating Guidelines, Safety Precautions

Several districts of the state, including capital Kolkata, Birbhum, Siliguri etc. wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors, and public transport, except those vehicles engaged in essential services, remained off the roads.

West Bengal: Bi-weekly lockdown is being observed in Birbhum in view of #COVID19 outbreak. The state will observe complete lockdown for 2 days every week until the end of August. There are 1,29,119 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest state health department bulletin. pic.twitter.com/Xqk983vCzQ — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Police personnel were deployed at major roads and intersections to ensure that no one ventured out of their homes without any valid reason.

In August, before today, bi-weekly lockdowns have been observed on 5, 8 and 20. It will then be observed on August 27, 28 and 31.

Earlier, on July 28, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had extended the system of bi-weekly lockdowns in the state till August 31. Thus far, the bi-weekly lockdown dates have been changed at least four times, triggering a war of words between the state government and the opposition.

Notably, West Bengal has thus far reported a total of 1,29,119 cases of coronavirus. This includes 98,789 recovered cases, 27,696 active cases and 2,634 deaths. There were 3,197 cases on Thursday, which brought the state to its current tally and was also the seventh consecutive spike of over 3,000 cases a day.

(With inputs from ANI)