West Bengal Lockdown News: At a time when the Central government has announced guidelines for Unlock 3, the West Bengal government has planned to continue lockdown in the state but on certain days to keep a check on the coronavirus. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Mumbai: Malls to Open From August 5, No Odd-even Rule For Shops, Says BMC in Its SOP

The West Bengal government on Monday revised the dates of coronavirus lockdown for the month of August and said the statewide complete lockdown will now be observed on August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. Also Read - Unlock 3: Gyms, Yoga Centres to Reopen on August 5 With no Shower, Sauna, Limited Members | Detailed SOP

After revising he date for lockdown, the state government said that a number of requests has been received from different people to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community-based customs. Also Read - Pune Containment Zones List: Total Count Now 75; Essential Shops to Operate in 2 Shifts | Read Details

Earlier, the state had planned to impose lockdown on August 5,8,16,17,23,24, and 31. Notably, the state government has for the fourth time changed the dates of lockdown.

The state government has brought out the changes so that they don’t coincide with certain occasions such as Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier in the day, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had urged Mamata Banerjee not to impose lockdown on August 5 keeping in mind the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Revised dates for August:

Wednesday: August 5

Saturday: August 8

Thursday: August 20

Friday: August 21

Thursday: August 27

Friday: August 28

Monday: August 31

No flights to Kolkata, Bagdogra from hotspots

Meanwhile, the state government has banned domestic flights to Kolkata and Bagdogra airports from six hotspots across the country.

After Kolkata airport, the state government has barred flights coming from Delhi and Mumbai at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri as well. Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad were barred from Kolkata airport since July, which got extended till August 15.

The development comes as the death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,678 on Sunday with record one-day jump of 49 fatalities.

The state also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,739 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 75,516.

At least 2,213 patients have recovered from the disease since Saturday, improving the discharge rate in the state to 69.83 per cent. Of the 49 fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 20, the highest in the city in a day so far.