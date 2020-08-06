West Bengal lockdown news: Amid a rise in Coronavirus cases, a complete lockdown will come into force in some places of Nadia district for a week starting Friday midnight. A comprehensive lockdown will be imposed in areas of Sadar and Tehatta subdivisions of Krishnanagar Police District at Kalyani and Ranaghat sub-divisions of Ranaghat Police Districts, Nadia District Magistrate Vibhu Goel said. Also Read - Ram Mandir: Sporadic Clashes Erupt in Parts of West Bengal Over Ayodhya Celebrations

Shops and market complexes will be shut, and public and private transport, except long-distance ones, will be off the roads, he said. Marriages and funerals are permitted, but in strict adherence to the prescribed number of people who can participate, the DM said. Also Read - Assam Lockdown News: 7-day Total Shutdown Imposed in Tinsukia, Makum From Today | Essential Services Allowed

Nadia has so far reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and at least 1,231 positive cases, officials said. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Three Revisions But August 5 Not Exempted, Mamata Govt Will Have to Pay Price, Says BJP

West Bengal is still struggling to contain Coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the state registered its highest single-day hike in infections and virus deaths; 2,816 new cases and 61 fatalities were reported in the state within 24-hours.

Kolkata recorded the highest 25 fatalities, while 13 patients died in North 24 Parganas, nine in Howrah, four each in South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling, and one each in Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur districts, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas registered 709 new infections on Wednesday, its highest one-day spike, followed by 665 in Kolkata, 293 in Howrah, 146 in Hooghly, 144 in Malda, 131 in South 24 Parganas, 112 in Purba Medinipur and 102 in Dakshin Dinajpur districts.

The remaining 514 cases were reported from 15 other districts of the state.