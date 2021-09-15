Kolkata: The West Bengal government has extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till September 30, 2021, along with existing relaxations. The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 and extended at regular intervals, were set to expire on Wednesday. “Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing, and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times,” an official notification said.Also Read - Mamata's Message on Hindi Divas Ahead of Bhabanipur Bypoll Displease Her Supporters in Bengal | Read Reactions

What’s Open, What’s Shut:

According to guidelines, all outdoor activities, including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm-5 am. Only health services, law & order, essential commodities, and other emergency services will be exempted from the order. “All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agriculture produce and other emergency services,” the order said. The state government has allowed offices, both government and private, to function with half the manpower, as per the order.

District administrations, police commissioners, and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance with the state directives of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. “Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC,” the notification added.

Covid cases in West Bengal

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally went up to 15,58,117 after 703 fresh cases were registered in the state on Tuesday, a bulletin issued by the health department said. Of the new cases, 127 and 138 were reported from Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district respectively.

Twelve more fatalities increased the state’s coronavirus deaths to 18,599.

The state currently has 8,074 active cases.