West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: To keep further check on the coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to extend the total lockdown in containment zones till July 19.

Issuing a notification, the Home Department said rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to 19.

The containment zones are located in and around Kolkata, besides Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri.

During the shutdown period, special attention will be paid to enforcement of lockdown in containment zones in Kolkata and five north Bengal urban hotspots.

Lockdown imposed in containment zones of West Bengal extended till 19th July 2020, in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zHS0IWiMQs — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

The state government had imposed total lockdown in the containment zones from July 9 at 5 PM to contain the spike in COVID-19 cases. Apart from Kolkata, the West Bengal government also had imposed complete lockdown in North 24 Parganas district and Howrah district of the state.

The development comes as the COVID-19 death toll in the state went up to 980 on Tuesday with 24 more fatalities. As per updates, the state recorded 1,390 fresh cases in different districts, taking the tally to 32,838.

At present, there are 11,927 active cases in the state. Since Monday, 718 people in the state have recovered from the disease.