West Bengal on Sunday witnessed a sharp rise in the prices of vegetables as the state on Saturday observed biweekly lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Extended lockdown, low demand and increase in transport cost are some of the reasons believed to be the main reasons for the stiff rise in the price of vegetables in the state. Moreover, the vegetables in the retail markets have also become costlier by 30 to 40 per cent.

In the state, green chillies are available at Rs 220-290 per kg, while the cost of other vegetables, including brinjal, pointed gourd, ginger, bitter gourd and pumpkin are available not less than Rs 80 per kg.

The extended lockdown and vegetable price rise have created panic among people in the state who believe rainy season is another reason of why it is happening like this.

West Bengal on Saturday observed complete lockdown with the police cracking down on violators, resorting to lathcicharge and arresting 3561 people from various parts of the state for violating the protocol.

The complete lockdown on Saturday was part of the state government’s step to implement biweekly lockdown from July 23 to August 31 to break the chain of COVID-19.

A complete lockdown was earlier imposed in the state on July 23, 25 and 29 and August 5. However, the state revised the dates again and said total lockdowns will be imposed on August 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31.

West Bengal reported 54 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, raising the death toll to 2,059. A total of 2,939 fresh infections increased the caseload to 95,554.

Since Saturday, 1,996 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 67,120.