West Bengal Lockdown News: Despite a fresh lockdown being imposed in the containment zones in West Bengal — the state which saw a sudden spike in the number of active COVID-19 cases — rules were being flouted. Fresh barricades have been put in place to identify the containment zones, but people in the vicinity are not staying inside. Several shops near the containment zones opened on the second day as well. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Today: Panic Buying at Markets, Petrol Pumps, Social Distancing Thrown to The Wind, Police Use Force

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Kolkata has gone up from 25 to 28. In other districts too, the number has gone up. Coochbehar district, which had no broad-based containment zones earlier, has three zones, while Bankura also witnessed a rise in the number of such zones from zero to 16. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension: Did You Copy From Voter List? Mamata Banerjee Scraps Containment Zone List of South 24 Parganas, Fresh Lockdown From 5 PM Today

Places such as Dumdum, Barasat, Hashnabad, Ashokenagar, Madhyamgram, Shasan, Lake Town, Baguihati, Belghoria, Titagarh, Baranagar have been earmarked as broad-based containment zones in North 24 Parganas. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension: These Are The Areas Under Complete Lockdown From Tomorrow | Check Full List



The number may go up again as the list of containment zones are being revised regularly.

The West Bengal tourism department has reopened at least 10 of its facilities in different parts of the state. In tourist places like Bishnupur, Maithon, Diamond Harbour, Tilabari, Rangabitan in Shantiniketan, Bakkhali, Jhargram and Malancha, lodges have been reopened.

On Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases, bringing the virus count to 27,109 while 26 more people succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 880, the health department said.

Of the new fatalities, Kolkata registered 13, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, four in Howrah and one each in Hooghly, Malda and Purba Medinipur districts, it said in a bulletin.

West Bengal now has 8,881 active cases, and 17,348 patients, including 522 on Friday, have recovered from the disease.

The metropolis which registered the highest single-day spike with 374 cases, has been recording over 300 infections since Wednesday. The fresh lockdown commenced from Thursday evening.