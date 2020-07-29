New Delhi: After announcing the dates in August on which the state will be under full lockdown, the Mamata Banerjee government, late of Tuesday, revised the schedule and curtailed the 9-day lockdown to seven days in August. There will be no lockdowns on August 2 and 9, according to the revised schedule. Also Read - West Bengal News: Biweekly Lockdown Extended Till August 31; Normal Shutdown on Bakrid, Rakhi

Meanwhile, the state is under lockdown today, July 29. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: 12 Special Trains Cancelled From Howrah, Sealdah | Trains Cancelled on July 29

In the view of the rising number of cases, the West Bengal government has extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till July 31. In the first schedule, Raksha Bandhan, Independence day were kept out of lockdown. However, August 2 (Eid) and August 9( World Tribal Day) were there in the first schedule, which was changed in the revised schedule. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Today: Special Police Force in Kolkata to Ensure Lockdown, Markets Closed, Airport Open

“After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions. Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August,” the home department tweeted.

Revised Schedule

August 5: Wednesday

August 9: Sunday

August 16: Sunday

August 17: Monday

August 23: Sunday

August 24: Monday

August 31: Monday

Trains, Flights cancelled: Like today, trains and flights won’t be allowed to operate in the state on these dates, the state has announced.

Schools May Reopen From September 5

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said educational institutes will remain closed until August 31. But the government may take a decision to reopen schools from September 5. “We are mulling to hold classes on alternate days before Durga Puja. But the final decision will be taken only after seeing the COVID-19 situation in August,” the CM said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,449 on Tuesday as 38 more people succumbed to the disease. A total of 2,134 fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 62,964, it said.

There are 19,493 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 2,105 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Most of the new deaths were reported from the North 24 Parganas district where 18 people lost their lives. Ten people died in Kolkata, four in Howrah (4), and two each in South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling.

One death each was reported from Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur, the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported most of the new cases with 778 people testing positive for COVID-19, followed by North 24 Parganas (462), South 24 Parganas (178), Howrah (145) and Hooghly (128), it said.

So far, 42,022 people have recovered in the state. The discharge rate further improved to 66.74 per cent with the latest recoveries.